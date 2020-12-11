STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation to digitise land records

For example, one can find out with a click of mouse, how many survey numbers have corporation schools.

Published: 11th December 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building

File photo of Chennai Corporation building | EPS

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun digitising records of land owned by it. This would subsequently be made available on its website. This move would ensure transparency in land maintenance and help the civic body and public find how many Corporation-owned lands are encroached. 

“Currently, we have different registers at the divisional level that capture all assets, including land. The city corporation’s lands are of three types — sarkar poramboke land, corporation’s own public land, and corporation’s own private land, that we get over time through purchase, acquisition or gift.

We will capture all these survey numbers and digitise them,” said a corporation official. An online data entry module has been created to enlist land data including area, survey number, classification, and sub-classification. This would help homogenise the assets. 

For example, one can find out with a click of mouse, how many survey numbers have corporation schools. The digitising task is scheduled to be completed before January 2021.

“Firstly, this would bring transparency and accountability with respect to lands that belong to the civic body. After the digitisation, we will begin a survey of all these lands,” said the official. This will help them find the status of the land and encroachments, if any. Following this, we can address these issues quickly, added the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation chennai
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp