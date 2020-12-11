Chennai Corporation to digitise land records

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun digitising records of land owned by it. This would subsequently be made available on its website. This move would ensure transparency in land maintenance and help the civic body and public find how many Corporation-owned lands are encroached.

“Currently, we have different registers at the divisional level that capture all assets, including land. The city corporation’s lands are of three types — sarkar poramboke land, corporation’s own public land, and corporation’s own private land, that we get over time through purchase, acquisition or gift.

We will capture all these survey numbers and digitise them,” said a corporation official. An online data entry module has been created to enlist land data including area, survey number, classification, and sub-classification. This would help homogenise the assets.

For example, one can find out with a click of mouse, how many survey numbers have corporation schools. The digitising task is scheduled to be completed before January 2021.

“Firstly, this would bring transparency and accountability with respect to lands that belong to the civic body. After the digitisation, we will begin a survey of all these lands,” said the official. This will help them find the status of the land and encroachments, if any. Following this, we can address these issues quickly, added the official.