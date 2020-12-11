STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Probe manipulation of OMR sheets for NEET: Madras High Court

He further said he complained to the NTA via e-mail, attaching both OMR sheets downloaded from the NTA website. However since there was no response, he moved the court.

Published: 11th December 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to ascertain possibilities of manipulating OMR answer sheets of NEET candidates uploaded in its official website. The court also directed the agency to explain the availability of two OMR sheets for a Coimbatore-based student, who approached the court alleging irregularity.

The issue pertains to KS Manoj, who moved the court saying he downloaded his answer sheet twice on October 15 and October 17 from the NTA website and found disparities in the answers marked. He also stated that he got 594 marks out of 720.  However, it was 248 marks when he downloaded it the second time.

He further said he complained to the NTA via e-mail, attaching both OMR sheets downloaded from the NTA website. However since there was no response, he moved the court. The court in its order, observed that it is really concerned and quite apprehensive as to whether such manipulation of OMR sheets is possible.

“As it is, anything in an electronic mode is susceptible to manipulation and nobody can rule it out completely. If such manipulation is, in fact, possible, it is really a danger which requires immediate investigation,” it added.

“Even if there is a remote chance of manipulating the OMR sheet, that is a clear harbinger of the malady that it can cause to the entire selection process,” said the bench. The court then directed the NTA to conduct an investigation and file a report explaining how two different OMR sheets containing the name of the petitioner were uploaded. It then adjourned the hearing in the case to December 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court OMR sheets NEET
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp