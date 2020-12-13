STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai commuters in for a sea-view ride in metro rail soon

The elevated line runs parallelly to the north Chennai coastline. The MRTS line from Chennai Beach to Velachery, which runs parallel to the Marina Beach, also offers commuters a sea view.

Chennai metro

The elevated line runs parallelly to the north Chennai coastline. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: City commuters will soon be able to enjoy the north Chennai coastline view as they travel through the extended phase of Chennai Metro Rail, which is likely to be thrown open next month. The 6.6-km elevated line of the 9-km stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar will offer the commuters a clear view of Royapuram, Kasimedu and Tiruvottriyur beaches.

The north Chennai beaches are hardly half-a-kilometer away from any of the elevated stations such as Tondiarpet, Toll Gate, Gowri Ashram, Thiruvottriyur or Wimco Nagar.

The north Chennai beaches are hardly half-a-kilometer away from any of the elevated stations such as Tondiarpet, Toll Gate, Gowri Ashram, Thiruvottriyur or Wimco Nagar. “We expect good patronage for these routes,” a CMRL official said.

According to officials, tiling and glass-fixing works are underway at these stations, and locomotive trials will begin next week. Safety inspections would follow. A total of 10 trains would be added for the phase-1 extension at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore.

The trains will run underground for 2.4 km till the Tondiarpet station and then on elevated routes. The extension line will also strengthen transport integration with MTC and share autos, boosting the last mile connectivity

