An Oasis of indulgence with Shivesh Bhatia

CHENNAI: Stressed spelt backwards is desserts. And that is probably why the ebullient baker Shivesh Bhatia finds company in desserts during difficult and happy ones too. In his recently launched second book, Shivesh Bhatia’s Desserts For Every Mood, the 24-year-old blogger and author has a recipe for every kind of blue.

From fresh mint lemon chiffon cake to an exotic litchie rose tiramisu, there are a hundred recipes splashed across 232 pages; it seems like we finally have a sweet ending to a sour year. “It was feeling unreal a few days back,” he says, excitedly. “But, now that people have started receiving their copies and started trying out the desserts, I have been getting a lot of feedback and images. That makes me super happy.” In this chat with CE, Shivesh sprinkles some sweet slices of his life, failures, and the making of the book.

This is your second book in three years since you started your blog, Bake With Shivesh. How do you juggle your passion for baking in three different mediums — YouTube, Instagram, books and blogs?

It is all about balance. A lot goes into all the mediums — curating recipes, photographing them, etc. And for this book especially, since it is a bigger book with 100 recipes, I had to bake, style and shoot everything that was needed for the book. It was time-consuming. More than that, mental fatigue sets in. At the end of the day, there are only so many recipes that one can think of for YouTube, Instagram and the book. I credit my team for pulling it off — a team of hardworking people who brainstormed and experimented together.

The book is segregated into various categories — cakes, tarts, frostings & fillings, tarts & pies, and cupcakes. What went into collating the recipes for the book?

I started working on the book at the end of 2018. I often start with my favourite ingredients than the kind of recipes I want to make. For this book, my idea — from the beginning — was that anybody who picks up the book must find something in it for themselves. I knew I wanted a large variety of recipes, different types of desserts — be it your regular cakes, cupcakes, muffin or fancy ones like a brioche, Swiss rolls, tarts and pie. I wanted to have categories in place so that I can have enough of everything going into the book. I also wanted a lot of gluten-free recipes and eggless recipes.

With all these parameters in mind, I started thinking of the recipes. One more important aspect was that the dessert had to look visually appealing. Sometimes, the recipe worked but did not look pretty enough. We had to keep baking it and decorating it repeatedly to make it look appealing. I also kept reworking the recipes as I’d get new ideas. Once we finalised the recipe list, we went ahead, baked it, styled it and photographed it. And the recipes that were to go in the book were different from the ones for YouTube or Instagram. So, the six-seven months of the whole process was hectic.

Your book was scheduled to be launched earlier this year. It must have been disappointing when the lockdown played spoilsport.

We had locked the entire manuscript for the book and sent it to the press, it was ready to be launched by April. And then, the lockdown was announced; the press had to be shut and it got delayed. I did wish it had come out earlier because this book would have been the perfect lockdown companion for all those who took up baking — even beginners, as I have included many beginner-friendly recipes in it. However, now, I think that a lot of people who explored baking during the lockdown are picking up the book. Also, it is Christmas time and many take to baking now. This can also be a gifting option. I feel the book has come out at the correct time.

Baking involves a lot of failures. How do you pull yourself back up?

I started my baking journey with a lot of failures. When I started baking my first ever batch of cupcakes, I burnt them. I come from a place of zero baking experience and knowledge, and no one to guide me, or no proper equipment. I made one disaster after another. Till date, when I try baking something new and I fail, or sometimes even fail in recipes which I have done before, I remind myself of that time when I was just not getting things right. I remind myself why I fell in love with baking — because I enjoyed the process so much. I tell myself to not give up. I feel it is a very normal thing to happen. Even to my readers, I say that baking is a science and it will take some time to get a hold of it. If you are a baker, you have to get used to fai lures in the kitchen.

How do you find resonance with your book title?

When I got into baking, many people would ask, ‘how do you decide what do you want to bake?’. I think a large part of it is determined by how I am feeling on that particular day and what I am craving for. For example, if I am stressed, I’d like to make an éclair — the process of making that dessert is therapeutic for me and it also calls for all your attention. You automatically take your mind off of things that are bothering you. The little things like piping the éclair, watching it pop up in the oven feel so good. It helps me de-stress. If I am in the mood to indulge, then I’d make a brookie (a cross between and brownie and cookie), chocolate mud cake, a gooey and moist cake. If I am in the mood to celebrate then I’d opt for a slightly elaborate dessert like a Swiss roll.

How do ensure you are not presenting run-of-the-mill recipes?

I always play around with ingredients. As a food blogger, baker and author, my job is also to introduce people to new ingredients, tips and tricks. I focus on bringing a twist to the recipes. For instance, in the book, I have included a glutenfree chocolate cake made with jowar flour. It is a flour that we have all heard of or have in our kitchens, but I try to use it in a new way. I look to add easily available ingredients. I add new flavours, bring different techniques. And a lot of time, I pick two recipes of my own and marry them together. Like the Brownie Tart — it has a chocolate tart shell filled with brownie batter.

You take pride in being a self-taught baker. Do you wish to attend pastry schools?

When I was doing my undergraduate studies, I wanted to attend a pastry school in Paris. But, then I got so involved in my work, started learning on my own, started sharing recipes and I never really found the time. But, if I get an opportunity, I definitely would like to go to a pastry school. But, as a baker, since day-one, my idea has been to make baking accessible. When you learn professionally, you tend to lean towards slightly fancier items, look for fancy equipment, etc. Now, I feel like I am doling out recipes that people find accessible and doable. That has worked well for my blog and book.

You mention in the introduction that your grandmother and mother used to bake when you were a child. How has that influenced you?

My mother and nani (maternal grandmother) baked basic cakes at home — vanilla and chocolate. My nani was a huge believer of making everything from scratch — be it ice-creams or ketchups. That influence has always been there, but my only contribution was to sit on the counter and taste the batter. Beyond that, I never really got my hands dirty. Their baking style was simple; put everything in the food processor and let the cake bake. They never used measuring cups spatulas or anything, I still believe their cakes are the absolute best. Those are the ones I have grown up eating. That inspired me to bake everything from scratch.

Two books, a YouTube channel and a blog later… what next?

I am focusing on video content these days. I want to grow my YouTube channel further as it has a different kind of audience. My goal is to start my range of baking pans and spatulas, and basically, all baking tools. I want people to use my equipment, to bake my recipes from my book. I also conduct workshops on food styling and photography. I am, currently, working on an e-course on the same and I enjoy that. I believe that in the digital age, it is very important for food to look good.

Publisher: HarperCollins India; Pages: 232; Price: Rs 999 Available: Amazon.in

PERSONAL PICKS

Vanilla: A basic ingredient. If you get good quality vanilla and use it properly, it canelevate your dessert

significantly.

Citrus: It balances the sweetness in desserts. I love making lemon cakes and orange cakes. I always add

zest as it cuts through the sweetness beautifully

Berries: Besides the flavour it gives, I also think they look very pretty.