COVID-19 crisis: MBA admissions nosedive in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The enrolment for MBA and MCA programmes in the State has seen a sharp decline this academic year. Only 40 per cent of the seats were filled through the centralised counselling this year. Out of the 17,959 seats available in colleges across State, only 3,653 were filled.

“We have seen a declining trend over the last four years,” said an official from the Government College of Technology. The official added that while enough students applied for Tier-1 colleges including Anna University and PSG College of Technology, a very few of them showed interest in other colleges.

When it comes to the business administration course, there are 242 engineering colleges and 76 arts colleges offering a total of 12,996 seats. However, only about four thousand candidates applied and 2,801 appeared for the counselling and 2,785 were allotted seats.

In MCA courses, only 852 candidates were allotted seats, leaving 4,110 vacant, the official said. In 2019-2020, 5,874 students were allotted seats through the counselling.