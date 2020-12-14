Garbage continues to choke T Nagar pedestrian bylane

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city struggling to find wider roads for easy traffic movement, and a lack of space to park vehicles, the pedestrians too are a frustrated lot, with barely any bylanes, dedicated exclusively for them. Express takes stock of one such abandoned bylane, in the busiest city commercial area, T Nagar.

Sandwiched between two busy streets, Ranganathan and Natesan Street, the 12-foot wide bylane has been lying in a state of neglect for several years now. If you thought that was the fate of the road, then you’re mistaken — the road is currently being used as a waste dumping site, and sometimes, a public urinal.

The street was initially intended to be designated to hawkers and vendors by the city corporation, said locals, but the plan failed to elicit any response. “If at least the street was made accessible to public, it would have taken some load off the busy parallel streets,” said VS Jayaraman, president of the T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

The garbage that has piled up over the years, has made it impossible for pedestrians to reach the suburban railway station from Usman Road, or vice-versa. Express had contacted the corporation about three years ago, when they assured that the garbage would be cleared and the street be made accessible to public.

However, no action has been taken. When contacted now, an official said that they would talk to the residents on this. “Garbage is being cleared on a regular basis. The local shops have been asked to not litter public spaces,” the official added.