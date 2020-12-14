STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Garbage continues to choke T Nagar pedestrian bylane

Sandwiched between two busy streets, Ranganathan and Natesan Street, the 12-foot wide bylane has been lying in a state of neglect for several years now.

Published: 14th December 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing goes for a toss Its as usual congested at Ranganathan street in T Nagar.

Social distancing goes for a toss Its as usual congested at Ranganathan street in T Nagar. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city struggling to find wider roads for easy traffic movement, and a lack of space to park vehicles, the pedestrians too are a frustrated lot, with barely any bylanes, dedicated exclusively for them. Express takes stock of one such abandoned bylane, in the busiest city commercial area, T Nagar.

Sandwiched between two busy streets, Ranganathan and Natesan Street, the 12-foot wide bylane has been lying in a state of neglect for several years now. If you thought that was the fate of the road, then you’re mistaken — the road is currently being used as a waste dumping site, and sometimes, a public urinal.

The street was initially intended to be designated to hawkers and vendors by the city corporation, said locals, but the plan failed to elicit any response. “If at least the street was made accessible to public, it would have taken some load off the busy parallel streets,” said VS Jayaraman, president of the T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

The garbage that has piled up over the years, has made it impossible for pedestrians to reach the suburban railway station from Usman Road, or vice-versa. Express had contacted the corporation about three years ago, when they assured that the garbage would be cleared and the street be made accessible to public.

However, no action has been taken. When contacted now, an official said that they would talk to the residents on this. “Garbage is being cleared on a regular basis. The local shops have been asked to not litter public spaces,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Nagar Garbage Chennai Corporation
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp