Smart cards for Tamil Nadu govt school teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years after students got smart cards, all teachers working in the State’s government and government-aided schools will be getting them soon. The cards will be linked to the existing Education Management and Information System.

A recent circular issued by the School Education Department, said the cards were sent out to all regional officers by the end of November and are ready for distribution among teachers. The smart cards, fitted with microchips, would store all information about the teacher, and the data could also be obtained from the common database through EMIS.

There are about 2.25 lakh teachers working in government schools and around 76,361 in aided schools. The card will contain all basic information about their identity and will be used to track attendance. The card was aimed at reducing absenteeism, said an official from the School Education Department. The card has to be scanned twice. “This information will be updated into EMIS,” the official added.