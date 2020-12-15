A fatal missed catch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An organised cricket in the Tiruvallur district turned tragic on Sunday after a player died of internal injury in the chest, inflicted by a cork ball. The deceased, identified as D Loganathan, was a law student from Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, four persons, including two organisers, have been arrested and Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC slapped against them for failing to adhere to safety precautions. The teams participating in the match had paid `800 each as registration fee to the organisers.

Around 2 pm, Loganathan missed catching the cork ball, which landed on his chest. He collapsed and was rushed to Government Tiruvallur Hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’ The body was sent for post-mortem, police said. Police are on the lookout for one more person.