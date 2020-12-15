Road dug up to drain stagnant rainwater after Nivar left abandoned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Dhandeeswaram 3rd cross street allege that they are unable to take their vehicles out of their houses as a large part of the road, which was broken to drain stagnant rainwater following cyclone Nivar, has not been repaired.

The water, which got stagnated at the end of the street, was drained by cutting the road to create a path. Sandesh Jain, a resident said, people living in the area were not consulted before the decision on breaking the road was taken.

“Some of our gates are now blocked because the road has been cut. There is no way to take out our vehicles. We just watched as a group of men come, cut the road and leave. We have raised the issue with the Corporation. No step has been taken so far,” he rued.

An underground electric cable has also been left uncovered, and a concrete platform on the road has been broken. Corporation officials said it was a normal practice to drain stagnant water by cutting through the roads. The damaged roads are re-laid after the rains, they added.

“If we re-lay it now, we may be forced to cut it once more if it rains again. So, unless there is a major issue affecting walking or basic motoring, the road will be re-laid only after the end of the rainy season,” a Corporation official said.