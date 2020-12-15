Rs 1.37 crore unaccounted cash, valuables detected from govt official's Chennai residence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday detected whopping Rs 1.37 crore cash, around three kg gold (worth Rs 1.22 crore) among other valuables that had no documents from the house of an official in the Department of Environment.

The DVAC identified the official as S Pandian, a superintendent in the department.

The search that extended till Monday night at the official's Saligramam house also detected around 3.34 kg silver (worth Rs 1.51 lakh), diamonds worth Rs 5.40 lakh, 18 property documents worth Rs seven crore, fixed deposits of Rs 37 lakh, a sedan, and three two-wheelers.

During the day, a team found unaccounted cash of Rs 88,500 from Pandian's office and his vehicle at Panagal Maaligai here.

Cash balance of Rs 38.66 lakh was also found in his bank pass book, the directorate said, adding that an FIR has been registered against the official