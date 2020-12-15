STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Signs of revival: MTC patronage reaches 50% of pre-Covid levels

The per day patronage, which stood at 32 lakh last year plummeted to 28 lakh in March this year.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting to board MTC bus at Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai

Passengers waiting to board MTC bus at Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been a week since Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) began to operate buses with 100 per cent capacity. The patronage has reached over 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels. The per day patronage, which stood at 32 lakh last year plummeted to 28 lakh in March this year. Nearly after five months of lockdown, MTC resumed operation on September 1, but were allowed to run at 60 per cent capacity. 

“Since last week about 14-15 lakh commuters have travelled in MTC buses a day,” said a senior official from MTC. “For the current patronage level, we need to operate only 2,100 to 2,200 buses. However, we have been operating about 2,600 buses a day, only to facilitate transportation for more travellers,” added the official. The buses which operated with a handful of commuters have witnessed huge demand during peak hours after the State government announced opening of colleges for final-year students. The suburban trains remain suspended for more than eight months. Following this, MTC increased the peak hour services towards Mamallapuram, Chengalpattu, Avadi, Poonamalle and Tirunindravur routes. 

“About eight to nine lakh regular MTC commuters are yet to recommence their travel after services resumed. The fear of Covid-19 transmission and increasing usage of two-wheelers are other reasons for the limited demand for MTC buses,” said an MTC official.

‘Why treat male, female students differently?’

Besides, male college students rued that they were forced to cough up about Rs 90 to Rs 100 per day for bus transportation because of the ‘differential treatment’ meted out by Southern Railway. S Gokul, a private college student said, “I spend nearly Rs 95 a day for to and fro travelling between Maraimalainagar and Royapettah. When railways allows female students,what stops them from allowing male students?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MTC
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp