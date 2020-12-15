STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Torrent Gas to lay Rs 5k-crore distribution network

As part of the Phase I plan of infrastructure roll-out, the firm is expecting to commission over 30 CNG stations in  Chennai and Tiruvallur in the last quarter of the current financial year.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

AP file image of pipelines to carry gas used for representational purpose only

Representational image (AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Torrent Gas Chennai Pvt Ltd will be pumping in a whopping Rs 5,000 crore to establish a City Gas Distribution network in Chennai and Tiruvallur. An MoU has been signed with the government, and is expected to develop infrastructure to provide retail compressed natural gas (CNG) to automobiles and piped gas supply to households and industries. 

The firm will lay pipelines and create other infrastructure in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts, covering an area of  3,569-sqkm to provide piped natural gas (PNG) connections to homes, industries and commercial establishments. It will also set up infrastructure to dispense CNG to automobiles. 

As part of the Phase I plan of infrastructure roll-out, the firm is expecting to commission over 30 CNG stations in  Chennai and Tiruvallur in the last quarter of the current financial year. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami also laid the foundation stone for Torrent Gas project to establish a City Gas Distribution Network in Thirumarugal, Nagapattinam district, at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The MoU for this project was signed during the Global Investors Meet 2019. 

According to sources, the Torrent  Gas Company recently commissioned the first CNG station in Tamil Nadu at Nagapattinam. The work of laying the pipelines in Nagapattinam is underway, a statement said. It has the potential to create 100 jobs for people in Nagapattinam district.   

