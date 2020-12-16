15 more test positive for Covid in Chennai's higher educational institutions 

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 15 more people, mostly students, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Chennai’s various higher educational institutions on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters, Health Secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan said six students tested positive in Anna University out of 550 samples tested while eight more were positive in IIT-Madras out of 141 samples tested.

“Out of the 1,104 samples tested in the IIT so far, 191 have tested positive. The positivity rate in Anna University too is hardly around 1% and people need not panic,” he said.

He said that the State would be screening all the educational institutions and more focus would be given to those who have common dining space for students. “Strict action would be taken under the pandemic act on institutions under which do not follow Covid norms,” said Radhakrishnan.

ALSO READ | Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown

He urged the educational institutions to ensure Covid norms are followed by students. “The health department too has been giving moral support to students who had tested positive,” he said, pointing out that many students were doing fine in health.

Radhakrishnan said that the health department would do campaigns in bus stands for better compliance of masks. “We started a campaign in the Chengalpet bus stand. People must also self regulate gatherings in marriages, death ceremonies,” he said.

Radhakrishnan said that construction sites too are a cause of concern as workers are seen in group gatherings with no compliance to masks. “We will be doing 100 percent testing here.”

Any place with more than 20 people gathering is a risk of spread and the State would be doing random testing in all those places, Radhakrishnan said, adding that “Centre has appreciated the government hospitals for providing quality care.”