Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on December 19. Here's the list of areas to be hit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Saturday (December 19). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Guindy area: Industrial Estate Guindy, Ambal Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil, A B C, and D Block, Anna Salai part, Poomagal street and Ganapathy colony, South phase, JN Salai Part, Dhanakottiraja Street, Poonamallee Salai Part.

Siruseri area: Hiranandhani Apartment, Olympia Apartment, Navallur Panchayat, Padur Panchayat, Kanathur Panchayat.

Madhavaram area: CMDA Trunk Terminal, Thattankulam Road, SE Koil Street, Anna Street, Rajaji Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Part of MRH Road, GNT Road, Part of 200 feet Road, Ganapathi Siva Nagar, VS Mani Nagar, Ponniamman Medu, Prakash Nagar, Majestic Colony, Nethaji Street, Thanikachalam Nagar E and F block, PRH Road, VOC street, Munusamy Nagar.