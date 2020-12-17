STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Steeling’ luxe moments in sustainability

From impulsive buys to well-crafted designer home embellishments, the product designs revolve around stainless steel as the base.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On an overcast Wednesday morning, Habibullah Road in T Nagar was busier than usual. Courtesy: the launch of Arttd’inox, a premium home-lifestyle brand from the House of Jindals, JSL Lifestyle Ltd. Located in the commercial heart of the city, this compactly packed store offers an exhaustive range of homeware such as tableware, barware, and home decor.

It also houses a wide range of home spaces comprising bespoke modular kitchens, bars, vanities, and wardrobes. From impulsive buys to well-crafted designer home embellishments, the product designs revolve around stainless steel as the base. “Ours is 204 CU stainless steel. That adds a glossy touch to all the products. The highlight of stainless steel is its high durability.

It’s hygienic as there will be no bacterial growth; it’s termite, rust, and fire-resistant. One of our specialities is the Arttd’inox modular kitchens that comes in an endless spectrum of 220 colours, polishes and finishes,” says Rajiv Kapoor, Business Head, JSL Lifestyle.

Expect showpieces in the luxury segment where stainless steel products are aesthetically infused with crystal, glass, ceramic, wood, stonework and much more. “All our products are made in India. We export to countries in the Middle-East.

The brand also has its global partnerships integrated, topped with world-class fittings and appliances, to make a one-stop solution for its patrons,” says Rajiv, revealing that they are planning to open 20 stores pan- India by next year.

“We are excited that we have marked the presence of Arttd’inox in the core of the southern region, which is a critical market for us. With the first store in Chennai, it is a milestone achieved in our expansion journey.”

Arttd’inox is open on all days from 10.30 am until 8.30 pm.

