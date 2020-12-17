Vijay Diwas: 1971 war heroes paid homage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Major General Prakash Chandra, Officiating General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, and officers from the three services paid homage to 1971 war heroes at a solemn ceremony conducted under strict Covid protocols at Victory War Memorial.

Veterans and Veer Naris, including Colonel Krishnaswamy A, Veer Chakra recipient, Lalitha Alexander, wife of (Late) Lieutenant Colonel AO Alexander who made supreme sacrifice, and Colonel Samuel Raj P who got injured in mine clearing operations in the war, graced the occasion.

‘Vijay Diwas’ is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate victory of Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak War in which about 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and led to liberation of Bangladesh. This year’s event also marks the 50th anniversary called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, a release said.