West Jafferkhanpet turns Chennai’s wild west

They also alleged that miscreants break the streetlights every time they are newly installed and harass people who come out of their houses at nights.

Published: 17th December 2020 02:22 AM

West Jafferkhanpet residents allege miscreants break streetlights every time new ones are installed and harass people who come out of houses at nights. (Photo | EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of West Jafferkhanpet have alleged that the Third Street, near the back gate of Kasi Theater, has become a hub for anti-social elements who are engaging in drinking, sale of drugs and prostitution. They also alleged that miscreants break the streetlights every time they are newly installed and harass people who come out of their houses at nights.

“Despite introducing door-to-door garbage collection a while ago, the Corporation authorities are not enforcing it. They placed six bins near an empty plot on Third Street and asked residents to dispose waste there. The bins are hardly cleared and garbage often overflows, filling almost half the road.

After repeated appeals, the civic body removed two bins, but four of them remain there,” said K Shanthi, a resident of West Jafferkhanpet, adding that most people avoid the street due to the stench.  Adding to their woes, six huge trucks are parked right opposite the bins, occupying the other half of the road.

A resident said, “In between two trucks, a car is parked daily, which is used for flesh trade. It is scary because the miscreants do not allow anyone to walk there during nights. Also, tipplers leave empty liquor bottles on the road. Post midnight, a man comes with a huge container and sells something secretly, which we suspect to be narcotic drugs.”

The resident also added that the miscreants break the streetlights near the spot where the trucks are parked. “Whenever the authorities repair the lights, the miscreants break them,” the person added.Residents also alleged that miscreants try opening their gates in midnight and harass persons walking on the road.  A senior Corporation official told Express that he would get the situation checked and clear the bins.

