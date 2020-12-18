Comprehensive construction portal for Chennai may be ready this month

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is still working towards launching a comprehensive construction portal to integrate procedures for planning and building permissions granted by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and local bodies.

The government has urged the Housing Department and Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) to implement the reforms soon, an official told Express. “The Chief Secretary is chairing a review meeting to implement these reforms. We hope the Chennai sub-component will be implemented by this month end,” he added.

The single window portal built at a cost of Rs 36 crore will help process planning permissions, building permission applications, completion certificates and also occupancy certificates. The citizen-oriented web portal will facilitate transparency, easier filling of forms and digitisation of records. It is learnt that the CMDA is trying to bring in layout and reclassification procedures under this construction portal by December end.

Sources said that the CMDA must bring land use information systems online, as well as integrate complaint petitions with the enforcement unit. This will ensure transparency or else the entire process will remain on paper, they said.

Interestingly, the 10-year-old e-governance project of the CMDA to usher in transparency has been a non-starter. It had many shortfalls and despite numerous representations, the issue is yet to be sorted out. Even the online project, for which IIT Madras was roped in, has failed to completely ensure transparency so far, sources added.