‘Museum of Possibilities’ to open soon in Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If all goes as per plans, a museum to help visitors understand better the lives of People with Disabilities (PwD) will be thrown open to the public in the city within a few months. The ‘Museum of Possibilities’ will also showcase numerous technologies that can help disabled persons lead independent lives.

With the Public Works Department finishing the building construction recently, the Commissionerate for Welfare of Differently Abled has invited non-government organisations to install museum components. Works are scheduled to be over in four months.

The ‘Museum of Possibilities’ will have a cafe which will showcase talents of disabled persons, while also providing a space to celebrate togetherness over food. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Johny Tom Varghese said that the museum would introduce everyone to the lives of PwD, while on the other hand, disabled persons can get updated on assistive devices available in the market.

Another highlight of the project will be an accessible house model, which would demonstrate how to improve daily lives of disabled persons. The museum located on the premises of Commissionerate for Welfare of Differently Abled at Kamarajar Salai has been built at a cost of `1 crore. A Request for Proposal has been floated to find an NGO that would detail out contents and activities of the museum.