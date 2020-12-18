STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Museum of Possibilities’ to open soon in Chennai

If all goes as per plans, a museum to help visitors understand better the lives of People with Disabilities (PwD) will be thrown open to the public in the city within a few months.

Published: 18th December 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Wheelchair, Disabled

For representational purposes

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If all goes as per plans, a museum to help visitors understand better the lives of People with Disabilities (PwD) will be thrown open to the public in the city within a few months. The ‘Museum of Possibilities’ will also showcase numerous technologies that can help disabled persons lead independent lives.

With the Public Works Department finishing the building construction recently, the Commissionerate for Welfare of Differently Abled has invited non-government organisations to install museum components. Works are scheduled to be over in four months.

The ‘Museum of Possibilities’ will have a cafe which will showcase talents of disabled persons, while also providing a space to celebrate togetherness over food. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Johny Tom Varghese said that the museum would introduce everyone to the lives of PwD, while on the other hand, disabled persons can get updated on assistive devices available in the market.

Another highlight of the project will be an accessible house model, which would demonstrate how to improve daily lives of disabled persons. The museum located on the premises of Commissionerate for Welfare of Differently Abled at Kamarajar Salai has been built at a cost of `1 crore. A Request for Proposal has been floated to find an NGO that would detail out  contents and activities of the museum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Museum of Possibilities Chennai
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp