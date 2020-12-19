STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

28 IIT-M students test Covid negative, discharged

After treatment and testing Covid-19 negative in repeat tests, 28 students from IIT-Madras were discharged from the Government Covid Hospital in King Institute, Guindy, on Friday.

Published: 19th December 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After treatment and testing Covid-19 negative in repeat tests, 28 students from IIT-Madras were discharged from the Government Covid Hospital in King Institute, Guindy, on Friday. The students will be quarantined at Bhadra hostel in the campus.

Speaking to reporters after visiting IIT-M and interacting with the students, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that over 6,000 swab samples were collected from city colleges and hostels, and among them 210 samples tested positive.

Corporation staff collecting swab samples from Anna University faculty on Friday

The Health Department has also been conducting walk-in tests. Students, who develop any Covid-related symptoms, can visit these centres anytime. “The IIT-M cluster also included 14 workers attached to the Himalayan Mess. Testing will be conducted at colleges every 15 days to ensure no more clusters arise,” the Health Secretary added.

The State’s weekly case fatality rate, which was 0.86 per cent two weeks ago, is 1.1 per cent now. The test positivity rate remains below 2 per cent. Meanwhile, a senior doctor attached to the Government Covid Hospital at King Institute said that 187 cases from IIT-M were admitted to the hospital. “Those still receiving treatment have only mild symptoms,” he added.

Allocation of land for AIIMS
The Health Secretary said that reports based on an RTI reply that the government is yet to hand over land for construction of AIIMS in Madurai is false. “The government has handed over the land and 90 per cent of the compound wall construction is over. The JICA pre-approval funds have also been sanctioned,” he added. Meanwhile, State reported 1,134 Covid cases and 12 deaths on Friday taking the tally to 8,04,650 and toll to 11,954.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT-Madras IIT-M COVID19 Coronavirus Chennai coronavirus
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp