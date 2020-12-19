STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, details of land deals across Chennai will be a click away

It is learnt that the officials are initially focussing on three modules – land transfer, land alienation and land acquisition.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Comprehensive Land Information Portal, which will allow investors to access transaction deeds and ensure transparency in land dealings, could be partly ready by this month-end, an official source told TNIE. Investors will be able to access land transaction deeds at sub-registrar offices, record of rights at Revenue Department offices, property tax payment dues, revenue court case data, civil court case data, and electricity and water bill dues among other things, from the portal.

It is learnt that the officials are initially focussing on three modules – land transfer, land alienation and land acquisition. The land transfer and land alienation data across Chennai is almost ready. The land acquisition module was earlier prepared by Sipcot, and officials feel there is no need for duplication of the entire process. Aimed at digital transformation, the State’s new portal will provide 224 Government to Business (G2B) services.

At present, investors have to reach out to multiple departments to access information. The upcoming comprehensive portal will integrate property records, registrations, utilities, property tax payments in urban local bodies and panchayats to the Revenue Department’s land record database.

However, the integration of property records across Chennai and State would be a daunting task and may take more time. The biggest challenge will be the enumeration of land records and survey numbers in urban areas. This exercise could be time consuming as survey numbers and land holdings have to be studied thoroughly, he added. Similarly, the integration of property tax payments in urban bodies and panchayats will be complicated.

The Chief Secretary had recently reviewed the process underway to launch the portal, which is instrumental in improving the State’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking. The ranking for 2019 was delayed by six months due to Covid, and the State climbed just one notch up to 14 from its previous ranking of 15.

