Gold smuggling bid foiled at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Chennai Air Customs foiled a bid by five persons, who arrived from Dubai, to smuggle 1.7 kg gold worth Rs 87.6 lakh at the airport.

On searching, 16 gold cut bits (four from each), weighing 597 grams were recovered from their hand baggage and two packets of gold paste were also recovered from both of them, a release stated.

On search, one gold paste packet was found concealed in their shoe soles, and another was recovered from jeans pocket. A total of four gold paste packets were recovered, from which 701 grams of gold was extracted. Further, three bundles of gold paste weighing 428 grams were recovered from one of them, which yielded 398 grams of gold.