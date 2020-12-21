STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, use Chennai Corporation smart cards to pay bills and dine

The initiative, for which the Corporation partnered with ICICI in 2018, was initially billed as an integrated option to pay for civic services.

Published: 21st December 2020

Chennai Corporation building

Chennai Corporation building (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation's smart cards, that it aims to launch by Pongal festival, is set to go beyond helping the residents just pay for the civic amenities. The initiative, for which the Corporation partnered with ICICI in 2018, was initially billed as an integrated option to pay for civic services including electricity bills, metro water charges, property tax and for e-Governance agency services.

Now it has been decided that the smart card, which will function as a prepaid debit card, will also be expanded to allow residents to use it for shopping and dining, among other services. "It will function like any other debit card. We’ve made a universal card," a senior corporation official told The New Indian Express.

The integrated common card payment system has been expanded to include third party payment options including paying for bike rentals, the official added. A similar card, called Janmitra Card, is already in use in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. It was also launched in partnership with ICICI.

The smart card in Chennai will be tailored to meet its unique needs, according to Corporation officials. "It will bring a unique identity to the city and the Corporation," said a senior official from the Corporation.

