STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

With spike in educational institutes, Chennai comes under COVID-19 spotlight again

While Chennai has been recording less than 400 cases continuously for almost a month now, officials said the recent spike is due to the clusters formed in the city's educational institutions.

Published: 21st December 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of new COVID-19 clusters in Chennai’s educational institutions, the city, for the first time since October end, is again recording a positive case growth.

According to data from Chennai corporation, the city recorded a positive case growth of 0.5 per cent in the last seven days.

This means, the number of new cases being reported have been higher than the number of people discharged.

When the COVID-19 cases were at its peak around June this year, the city saw a case growth of eight per cent.

However, subsequently, the case growth kept declining till the first week of December.

While Chennai has been recording less than 400 cases continuously for almost a month now, officials said the recent spike is due to the clusters formed in the city's educational institutions.

"IIT-Madras and Anna University alone logged close to 200 cases this week. That’s why zones other than Adyar haven't seen any such dramatic surge," the official added.

Presently, zone-13 (Adyar) has a very high case growth of 6.2 per cent, followed by zone-11 (Valasaravakkam) at 2.8 per cent. Kodambakkam, too, has seen a case growth of 2.5 per cent.

Eight of the total 15 zones have negative case growth

Only eight zones of the total 15 have case growth in the negative, with Tiruvottiyur having the least number of new cases lately.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Saturday, during a press meet, said that more than 100 colleges were being monitored for COVID clusters.

He said that all colleges with hostels were instructed to follow COVID-19 norms strictly and warned that action would be taken if they don’t adhere to norms.

"Clusters are likely to occur in isolated places. The corporation's health team would ensure that the clusters are contained by isolating and testing procedures," an official from the department said.

The city now has 3,022 active cases, which is 1.36 per cent, while on the other hand, 2,14,968 people have been discharged, which is close to 98 per cent.

The civic body recently ramped up testing to above 11,000, while the officials said about 8,500 samples of students across colleges have been taken.

“As many as 210 people have tested positive so far,” the official said. Meanwhile, public health experts warn people to stay cautious.

“Asymptomatic spread will remain in society for a while, and clusters like IITM are expected to occur. However, it is a danger only for those above 60 years and those with comorbidity,” said Dr K Kolandasamy, former director of Public Health.

He said youngsters with comorbidity, and conditions such as obesity, asthma, hyperthyroidism and hormonal imbalance must stay careful.

"Only when the immunity spreads up to 60 to 70 per cent of the population, the spread may become less. Till then, we need to stay cautious," he added.

Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet recorded marginally higher growth rates at 0.2%, 0.2%, and 0.4% respectively, when compared to the city's average.
 

210 TEST POSITIVE FROM 8,500 SAMPLES

  • The city now has 3,022 active cases, which is 1.36 per cent, while on the other hand, 2,14,968 people have been discharged, which is close to 98 per cent.

  • Only eight zones of Chennai Corporation have case growth in the negative.

  • As many as 210 people have tested positive so far from 8,500 samples lifted from students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Chennai COVID cases Chennai COVID spike
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp