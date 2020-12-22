STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amma mini clinics in Chennai catch public pulse

Whilt the CM had promised that about 2,000 clinics in total will come across the State, corporation officials said that an average of 150-170 patients visit the clinics every day.

Published: 22nd December 2020 07:03 AM

People getting treatment at a newly-inaugurated Amma mini clinic in Chennai

People getting treatment at a newly-inaugurated Amma mini clinic in Chennai. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Amma mini clinics in Chennai that was launched a week ago by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has opened to a good reception from the public. Presently, the clinics are functioning in Royapuram, Vyasarpadi and Mylapore areas.

Corporation officials said that an average of 150-170 patients visit the clinics every day. Under this scheme, about 2,000 clinics in total will come across the State, the CM promised. People said availability of doctors in the evenings has come as a boon.

Rajamuthu R, a resident of Royapuram, a watchman, said it is very helpful that doctors are available till 8 pm. "I visited the clinic as my daughter had minor fever. Normally, UPHC doctors are available only till afternoon. It forces us to visit private doctors in evenings, which costs a minimum of Rs 300 for a check-up. Now, since doctors here are available till 8 pm, which means we get free treatment throughout the day," he added.

Augustine, a resident of Vyasarpadi, who visited the mini clinic, said, he generally had to visit private clinics for normal fever.

But now, the mini clinic is accessible and much closer to residential areas. "The clinic is as good as any private clinic. I took my mother who had fever. This helps me save so much money," he said.

The staff at the mini clinics said that many people are yet to know about this scheme. "Only by word of mouth, the news spreads. People are slowly starting to come to mini clinics," said one of the staff at Royapuram mini clinic.

S Divyadarshini, joint commissioner of health, Chennai corporation, said the response has been good among the people. "Presently, three clinics are operating in the city and 44 more will be added shortly. We are identifying places which are not very close to the UPHCs, to set up clinics. We are also looking at the areas where access to healthcare is low," she said.

