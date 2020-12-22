Collect only 50 per cent toll till January 18: Madras HC on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway's upkeep

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rapping the National Highways Department for failing to properly implement a High Court order on the poor upkeep of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, a Division Bench on Monday, extended the order of collecting only 50 per cent toll in two tollgates in Maduravoyal-Walajapet section till January 18.

The two-member Bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha passed the directions on the suo motu plea moved by the court in 2019. The Bench in 2019 took up the plea based on the note put up by Justice M Sathyanarayan to the Chief Justice on the poor condition of the highways.

The note suggested that the road might be relaid by the specification of Indian Roads Congress and in the meanwhile not to collect toll. During the hearing on Monday, counsel for NHAI G Karthikeyan submitted that entire potholes along the Maduravoyal-Walajahpet stretch have been repaired and also enclosed photographs of each section.

Karthikeyan added that the court supervises the entire road, which now stands repaired. Refusing to accept the submissions, Justice M Sathyanarayanan said, "I went to Vellore on Saturday and returned on Sunday night. Only a namesake patchwork has been done and it was still full of potholes. We are not going to allow NHAI to collect more than 50 per cent toll till Pongal."

The judge also said the NHAI counsel should personally carry out an audit of the works done. “Several companies have set up industries along the corridor and heavy container vehicles ply along the road, however, the roads that are supposed to be of international standards cannot even meet Indian standards,” the bench observed.

"Are Lonavala and Agra the only national highways in the country? Human lives are at stake and NHAI has been collecting the same toll for years without even maintaining the roads," the bench said. The bench also urged to know the status of implementation of the six-laning of the highway. The bench adjourned the plea to January 18.