STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Music for the Chennai masses amid Margazhi season

The scene, slowly but surely, changing, says rapper- lyricist Arivu, ahead of Neelam Cultural Center’s Margazhiyil Makkal Isai.

Published: 23rd December 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Classical music

Image used for representational purpose only

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over decades, the Margazhi season in the city has been considered synonymous with classical music and other motifs associated with the upper class and upper caste groups, often leaving the practitioners of native art forms in the margins. The scene, slowly but surely, changing, says rapper- lyricist Arivu, ahead of Neelam Cultural Center’s Margazhiyil Makkal Isai.

The eightday festival hopes to bring the rich arts, lives and struggles of folk and independent artistes to the spotlight through songs, music, poetry and dance. “‘All our literature and art are for the masses of the people’, said communist revolutionary Mao Tse-Tung. It is this ideology that we at the Neelam Cultural Center have been striving to achieve —take the arts to the people and not one definite class or caste,” shares the indie artist, known for a body of work embedded with themes of social justice and equality.

With the pandemic muting the voices of several native artistes, the Makkal Isai programme will be a platform to enable them to bounce back and end a glum year on a rather high note. “Starting from December 24, the programme will showcase different kinds of people’s music, including oppari, nattupuram, gaana, themmangu, hip hop and rap. We will have 100 plus artistes from across Tamil Nadu,” details the artiste, who, along with other volunteers, has been giving shape to the event.

“Since we are amid a pandemic, social distancing, sanitisation of the venue and other protocols will be followed. We are trying to hit the perfect balance between giving importance to the arts while ensuring the safety of everyone. The event hopes to boost practitioners of these art forms and make people aware of its cultural history,” he tells. The event, which will conclude on New Year’s Eve with The Casteless Collective’s performance, will also feature important names in the nattupuram genre.

Arivu calls this an opportunity to give back to those who inspired a generation of young artistes like him. “Listening to one song by Dalit Subbiah is equal to reading a volume of Ambedkar. It’s very informative. For me, someone who has grown up following his works, to be able to curate an event that features him is like giving back to people from his ilk — the ones who educated us to understand the plight of the oppressed, the methods of the oppressor and to challenge the socio-political norms in our society,” says Arivu, touching upon Neelam’s tenets — to educate, organise and agitate.

The programmes will be hosted at major venues like Vani Mahal, Mylapore Fine Arts and Raja Annamalai Hall. Ask Arivu what he thinks about this change — where traditional spaces are opening their doors to performances that are beyond the classical genre, he tells, “This is a step towards a larger change in the society. When native artistes get space in such mainstream stages, they will be able to build a livelihood and a market for themselves.

For the audience to buy a ticket for an oppari performance is, perhaps, the beginning of social equality among indielive music itself. The bigger picture is to bring out the voices of these artistes and in the course, preserve them and their roots. The recognition that hip hop gets, should also be given to oppari, nattupuram and gaana,” he concludes.

Vani Mahal, T Nagar

December 24: Folk show performed by VM Mahalingam and Adhimelam Parai Isai Kuzhu. Sundharam from Salem

December 25: Natupuram show performed by Dalit Subbiah, Roja Aditiya, Kalai Nan Mani MSP Thangavel Dingukkal parai Isai Kuzhu.

December 26: Gaana show performed by singers from Chennai, Thudumbattam and Newton Kuzhuvinar

Mylapore Fine Arts

December 27: Hip Hop show performed by Vedan, Black Boys, Mc Devesh, VJ Vijay, Kalki, Shanthini and Indie by Siennor

December 28: Oppari show performed by Pesu JK Team - Satti parai Oppari

Raja Annamalai Hall

December 29: Arivoli show performed by Anthakudi Ilaiyaraja, Tha Mu Ek Ka Sa — Arivoli, Pambaiyattam, Sakthi, Salem

December 30: Themmangu show performed by Sithan Jeyamurthy, Karyapatti sekar Kootisai Nayyandi,Virudhunagar

December 31: Performance by the Casteless Collective and Pappampatti Jamba Periya Melam, Munusamy, Thiruvannamalai

Tickets are priced from Rs 100 onwards. For details, visit Neelam Cultural Centre’s Facebook/Instagram page

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp