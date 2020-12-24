STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Class 5 boy, woman killed in separate road mishaps

While the boy was run over by a sewage truck while riding a bicycle, the vegetable seller was killed when she came under a truck taking reverse in the Koyambedu market.

Accident

For representational purposes

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A class 5 boy, who was riding a bicycle in front of his house at Sholinganallur in the city, was allegedly run over by a sewage truck on Wednesday evening.

Police said the deceased was identified as Abhishek, 10, the son of Arul and Kokila. They were residents of Parameshwarar Nagar in Sholinganallur. Abhishek was studying Class 5 in a government school nearby.

“Abishek who was riding a bicycle near his house on Wednesday evening was suddenly rammed by a sewage tanker from behind. While Abhishek fell on the road, he came under the rear wheels of the tanker. Shocked neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead,” said a police officer.

The Guindy traffic investigation police sent his body to Government Royapettah Hospital for the post-mortem and arrested the driver Prabakaran (26). Further investigation is on.

In a similar incident, a 38-year-old woman was run over by a truck in Koyambedu wholesale market on Wednesday evening. The police said that the deceased Bakiyam, a native of Villupuram, was into retail sale of vegetables in the market. 

The incident happened when she was collecting vegetables which fell on the road. A lorry taking reverse ran over her, killing her on the spot. Koyambedu traffic investigation police registered a case and launched a hunt for the driver who fled the spot.

