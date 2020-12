Power cut in parts of Chennai on December 28 and 29, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Monday and Tuesday (December 28 and 29).

Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas where power will be suspended on Monday is as follows:

Rajakilpakkam area: Shantha avenue, Thirumagal nagar, Chitlapakkam part, Umar nagar, Balaji avenue, Mahalakshmi nagar, Ganesh nagar, Sembakkam (part), Iyyappa nagar, Pavanandiyar st, Prasanthi colony, Camp road Velachery main road, Mosque colony, Tellus avenue-I, Rajakilpakkam, Gowrivakkam.

The full list of areas where power will be suspended on Tuesday is as follows:

Koyambedu market area: Srinivasa nagar, Bakthavachalam street, Semathamman nagar, PH road, Mettukulam, New colony, Thiruveethi amman koil street, Koyambedu & Market, Chinmaya nagar, Alwarthiru nagar, (part) Nerkundram area, Moogambigai nagar, Alagammal nagar, Krishna nagar, Bhuvaneshwari nagar.

Mathur area: Periya Mathur and Chinna Mathur, Mathur MMDA, Aavin Quarters full area, Part of Vadaperumbakkam, Manjambakkam and Manali area.