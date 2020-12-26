STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Giant Aldabra tortoise goes missing

An Aldabra giant tortoise, weighing more than 70 kg, is missing from the Madras Crocodile Bank.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Aldabra giant tortoise from the Madras Crocodile Bank | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Aldabra giant tortoise, weighing more than 70 kg, is missing from the Madras Crocodile Bank. Aldabra is one of the largest tortoise species and they have longest life span.

Police said that there were four such tortoises in the Madras Crocodile Bank but one went missing in November and the staff lodged a complaint the next day. However the issue came to light only on Wednesday.

Speaking to Express a senior police officer said that the tortoise is worth more than Rs 15 lakh in the international market and is hunted for flesh, shell and blood. Police suspect that the accused must have stolen the tortoise from a blindspot.

“The Madras Crocodile Bank had kept the tortoise in a three-foot compound enclosure. However the CCTV cameras in the roads and other adjacent places are being combed through,” said a police officer.
Mamallapuram police are also checking call records of the staff and visitors from the third week of November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras Crocodile Bank tortoise Giant Aldabra tortoise
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp