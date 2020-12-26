Plea in HC to decide on university in Villupuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Physics associate professor has moved the Madras High Court seeking direction to the office of the Governor to decide on the ordinance forwarded by the State government for bifurcating Thiruvalluvar University.

The government decided to establish a university in Villupuram to make higher education more accessible for students from Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and neighbouring districts.

According to the petitioner R Muthulakshmi, an associate professor of Government Arts College in Villupuram, submitted that the four districts were placed in a disadvantageous position in terms of immediate access to higher education compared to students from other areas.

“It has been over three months since the Ordinance was sent to the Governor and the very purpose of an Ordinance is defeated due to the delay by the Governor in either promulgating the Ordinance or returning the same.

This would raise questions regarding dereliction of a Constitutional duty by the Highest Constitutional Authority of State,’ stated petitioner. The petitioner also said that Governor could have either given his assent for the promulgation of the Ordinance or returned the same recording the reasons.

