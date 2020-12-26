Stormwater drain project hits roadblock

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big blow to Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority has issued ‘stop work’ notice to the ambitious stormwater drain project being executed along the East Coast Road from Kottivakkam to Uthandi.

Official sources confirmed to Express that the notice was served to Corporation Commissioner G Prakash both by e-mail and in-person on Thursday. The action was initiated as the Corporation failed to comply with the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

“The corporation did not obtain prior CRZ clearance. Recently, the Corporation submitted an incomplete application seeking CRZ clearance, which was turned down. Since work has already commenced, clearance can not be given. The provision of granting post facto clearances does not exist now. Jurisdictional district environmental engineer has been instructed to ensure status quo is maintained on the ground,” said a senior official in Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority.

On December 4, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Coastal Zone Management Authority to take appropriate action against authorities engaged in project, if it is found that the project was in violation of any environmental laws, including stopping the project till necessary clearance is obtained. “We have acted according to rules,” the official said.

The corporation is under pressure from KfW Development Bank, a state-owned entity in Germany which is funding the project. On December 16, several residents welfare associations from ECR along with field experts petitioned the Central Complaints Office of KfW stating that the project was ‘unwarranted’ and being constructed without statutory permissions. Sources said KfW has reportedly questioned the Corporation and sought explanation.

As per norms, stormwater drains are permissible activities under the CRZ notification as long as no component of the project falls in areas classified as CRZ 1A (ecologically sensitive). Projects such as concrete stormwater drains are not permissible within CRZ 1A areas. The stormwater drain outfalls for this project are located near the water line in areas designated as CRZ 1A - turtle nesting area.

“This project requires prior CRZ clearance based on an application that includes a rapid EIA. Had this application been made, the component falling within CRZ 1A would have been prohibited. The ongoing SWD project is unlicensed and illegal,” said environmental activist Nityanand Jayaraman. Chief engineer L Nandakumar said no ‘stop work’ notice was received while Corporation Commissioner G Prakash was not available for comment.