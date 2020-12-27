2,039 students graduate from VIT Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 2,039 graduates from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Chennai, were conferred their degrees through virtual conference on Saturday. Madras High Court judge V Bhavani Subbaroyan was the chief guest on the occasion. She congratulated the graduates and applauded VIT’s achievements.

“Realise your responsibility as the youth of this great nation; keep up-skilling, innovate and learn to relearn for sustenance,” she said, recalling Swami Vivekananda clarion call ‘arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached’.

VIT founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, in his presidential address, requested the Central and State governments to spend more on higher education. “Development of a country depends on the development of higher education, and education is not for academic qualifications alone; it increases employment opportunities, economic productivity and growth,” he said.

“VIT has so far offered scholarships to over 6,000 students,” he added. Vice Chancellor Rambabu Kodali welcomed the gathering and briefed them on the institute’s achievements at national and international levels. According to a statement, the ceremony was held for graduates of Ph.D, MS (Research), MBA, MCA, M Tech Software Engineering (Integrated), M.S Software Engineering (Integrated), M.Tech, B.Tech, B.A, LL.B (Hons), and B.B.A, LL.B (Hons).

Vice Presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan, GV Selvam and Kadhambari S Viswanathan, along with Registrar K Sathiyanarayanan, Pro Vice-Chancellors VS Kanchana Bhaaskaran and S Narayanan, and Additional Registrar PK Manoharan were on the occasion present.