Two men drown in lake near Tiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men who went to bathe in a lake near Tiruvallur along with friends, drowned on Friday evening. The deceased were identified as Sathish Kumar (30) of Mandaveli Street in Pattabiram, and Sathish (31) of Thandarai village.

“The friends went to bathe and fish in a lake at Nemam village. Around 6 pm, Sathish Kumar got stuck in slush and began to drown. Sathish went to save his friend, but he also lost his step and drowned,” a police officer said. Vellavedu police registered a case, and Tiruvallur fire and rescue personnel fished the bodies by Saturday evening.