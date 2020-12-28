STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai college student brutally attacked by gang with machetes in full public view

The motive for the attack is not clear yet, police said. The student suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalised.

Published: 28th December 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was allegedly attacked by a five-member gang with machetes in full public view at Avadi on Sunday evening. The motive for the attack is not clear yet, police said. The student suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalised.

According to the police, Dayalan, 20, a resident of Avadi Housing Board Quarters is a third year BA History student of the Presidency College.

"On Sunday evening at around 7 pm, Dayalan was walking towards a park in the locality to meet his friends. When he was crossing the public library in the area, a four-member gang arrived in two motorbikes and picked up an argument with him,” said a police officer.

Later, the gang attacked Dayalan with machetes and knives. Police said that the gang chased Dayalan who ran from the spot and attacked him on his neck, shoulders and stomach.

As passersby gathered at the spot, the gang fled, leaving the college student in a pool of blood. He was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The Avadi police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Avadi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp