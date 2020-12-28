Chennai college student brutally attacked by gang with machetes in full public view

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was allegedly attacked by a five-member gang with machetes in full public view at Avadi on Sunday evening. The motive for the attack is not clear yet, police said. The student suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalised.

According to the police, Dayalan, 20, a resident of Avadi Housing Board Quarters is a third year BA History student of the Presidency College.

"On Sunday evening at around 7 pm, Dayalan was walking towards a park in the locality to meet his friends. When he was crossing the public library in the area, a four-member gang arrived in two motorbikes and picked up an argument with him,” said a police officer.

Later, the gang attacked Dayalan with machetes and knives. Police said that the gang chased Dayalan who ran from the spot and attacked him on his neck, shoulders and stomach.

As passersby gathered at the spot, the gang fled, leaving the college student in a pool of blood. He was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The Avadi police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.