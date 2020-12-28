STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Exclusive ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to treat UK returnees

As many as 13 travellers from the country & their 12 contacts test positive in Tamil Nadu

Published: 28th December 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

UK returnee, covid 19, coronavirus

Of the 13 UK returnees, five passengers in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two in Nilgiris and one each in Theni, Madurai and Chengalpattu tested positive. (Illustration | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Sunday told mediapersons, “A separate ward with 120 beds has been set up at the hospital to treat UK returnees who test positive,” at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

As many as 13 United Kingdom returnees and their 12 contacts have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Their samples were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genome sequencing, to check whether they are infected with the new strain.

Meanwhile, a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, said that 49 passengers who travelled from the UK between December 21 and 23 were tested and among them one person tested positive. Approximately 2,300 passengers travelled from the UK between November 25 and December 21 forenoon. Of them 1,437 were traced and tested, of which 12 tested positive and 1,224 were negative and results of 201 are awaited. Tracing of other passengers are underway.

Of the 13 UK returnees, five passengers in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two in Nilgiris and one each in Theni, Madurai and Chengalpattu tested positive. Among the 93 contacts of the 13 patients, 12 tested positive and 76 were negative and results of five are awaited, the bulletin added.

All the UK returnees who tested positive and their positive contacts are kept in a separate isolation ward. In the wake of the new strain, a separate facility to treat the returnees will be opened in all the medical college hospitals in the State. The health minister said, all positive samples of UK returnees were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genome analysis. “Yet, there is no new treatment protocol for these patients,” Vijayabaskar added.

However, people should not panic and continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing. This way, we can prevent the second wave. The standard operating procedures are the same and social distancing should be followed even in political meetings, the minister added.

About vaccines, the health minister said that two doses of Covaxin and Covishield were given to volunteers and the trial was complete. The State is doing preparatory works to administer the vaccine.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold a meeting with scientists and an expert committee on Monday to discuss the prevailing Covid 19 situation and about the extension of lockdown.

‘Many people are requesting CM to open more Amma mini clinics’
Minister Vijayabaskar said Amma mini clinics are a hit and many people are requesting the CM to open more such clinics. For doctors and other staff convenience in the rural areas like remote and hilly areas the operation hours of these clinics in the evening was cut down by one hour.

While, in urban areas the clinics are open from 4 pm to 8 pm, but in the above mentioned rural areas, they will function from 4 pm to 7pm. In Chennai around 75 to 100 people are visiting the clinics daily. Also 800 doctors and also staff nurses and attendees will be recruited for these clinics. The Health Department will open 650 more clinics this month and in a phased manner 2,000 clinics will be launched across the State, Vijayabaskar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RGGGH Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital C Vijayabaskar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp