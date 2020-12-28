Exclusive ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to treat UK returnees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Sunday told mediapersons, “A separate ward with 120 beds has been set up at the hospital to treat UK returnees who test positive,” at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

As many as 13 United Kingdom returnees and their 12 contacts have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Their samples were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genome sequencing, to check whether they are infected with the new strain.

Meanwhile, a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, said that 49 passengers who travelled from the UK between December 21 and 23 were tested and among them one person tested positive. Approximately 2,300 passengers travelled from the UK between November 25 and December 21 forenoon. Of them 1,437 were traced and tested, of which 12 tested positive and 1,224 were negative and results of 201 are awaited. Tracing of other passengers are underway.

Of the 13 UK returnees, five passengers in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two in Nilgiris and one each in Theni, Madurai and Chengalpattu tested positive. Among the 93 contacts of the 13 patients, 12 tested positive and 76 were negative and results of five are awaited, the bulletin added.

All the UK returnees who tested positive and their positive contacts are kept in a separate isolation ward. In the wake of the new strain, a separate facility to treat the returnees will be opened in all the medical college hospitals in the State. The health minister said, all positive samples of UK returnees were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genome analysis. “Yet, there is no new treatment protocol for these patients,” Vijayabaskar added.

However, people should not panic and continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing. This way, we can prevent the second wave. The standard operating procedures are the same and social distancing should be followed even in political meetings, the minister added.

About vaccines, the health minister said that two doses of Covaxin and Covishield were given to volunteers and the trial was complete. The State is doing preparatory works to administer the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold a meeting with scientists and an expert committee on Monday to discuss the prevailing Covid 19 situation and about the extension of lockdown.

‘Many people are requesting CM to open more Amma mini clinics’

Minister Vijayabaskar said Amma mini clinics are a hit and many people are requesting the CM to open more such clinics. For doctors and other staff convenience in the rural areas like remote and hilly areas the operation hours of these clinics in the evening was cut down by one hour.

While, in urban areas the clinics are open from 4 pm to 8 pm, but in the above mentioned rural areas, they will function from 4 pm to 7pm. In Chennai around 75 to 100 people are visiting the clinics daily. Also 800 doctors and also staff nurses and attendees will be recruited for these clinics. The Health Department will open 650 more clinics this month and in a phased manner 2,000 clinics will be launched across the State, Vijayabaskar said.