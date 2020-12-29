STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

90% Covid beds vacant in Chennai govt hospitals

Daily cases in Chennai dip below 300, officials say testing is the key to success against virus

Published: 29th December 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | express

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the daily Covid cases in Chennai came down below 300, more than 90 per cent beds in the government hospitals are now vacant.Doctors at Stanley GH, RGGGH, KMCH and Omandurar GHs say that the daily case flow is lesser. “Around 115 beds are now occupied at Stanley out of the 1,200 beds,” said Dean Dr P Balaji. He pointed out that the hospital has also arranged 100 beds exclusive for Covid patients. 

RGGGH Dean Dr E Theranirajan said that only 246 beds were occupied out of the 1,661 beds available. “Only  10 to 15 positive cases come every day,” he said, adding that RGGGH recorded zero deaths on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate has come down from 3.6 per cent to 2.6 per cent in Chennai. This means, per hundred tests done every day, an average of 2.6 per cent people test positive.In the first week of December, the positivity rate was at 3.6 per cent and despite new clusters at IIT-M, the civic body continued to test close to 11,000 people. 

“On some days in December, we even tested more than 11,000 people. This is the reason why the positivity rate has gone down further,” said an official with Chennai Corporation’s health department. 
Officials said that the surveillance is being intensified and cases would further come down. “Half of city’s population have attended the fever camps and we will continue them for the next few months,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19 COVID hospitals
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp