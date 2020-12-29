Chennai man tests positive for new strain of coronavirus

Sinduja Jane By

CHENNAI: A Chennai resident who returned from the United Kingdom has tested postive for the highly contagious new coronavirus strain that has forced the UK into a second lockdown.

Speaking to the press after inspection at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, "One Chennai person has been tested positive for the new variant. He is being treated in a separate wing at the King Institute hospital."

The Health Secretary said results of other passengers are awaited. According to the health secretary four more passengers who returned from the UK tested positive for Covid-19.

So far a total 17 UK passengers in Tamil Nadu have tested positive.

These samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genome analysis, and results are awaited, Radhakrishnan said.

