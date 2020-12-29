Metro line extension in north Chennai to cut down on travel time, ease logjam on roads

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Phase-1 extension of Chennai Metro Rail is expected to improve commuting in north Chennai by cutting down on travel time and reducing congestion on roads.

The nine km extension line, which runs from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, covers the majority of congested areas in north Chennai. Trial runs are ongoing and the stretch is expected to open for the public by January.

According to rough estimates from Google Maps, it normally takes about 30 to 45 minutes to cover this stretch by road during peak hours. The average speed of vehicles on roads here would also be around 30 to 40 km per hour.

However, the Metro, which runs at around 80 km per hour on average and with a stoppage time of less than a minute in stations, is expected to cover this stretch within 15 minutes.

Passengers from north Chennai can also reach Chennai Airport within just one hour whereas in normal times, it would take at least two-and-a-half hours by MTC buses and one-and-a-half to two hours by private transport.

About 6.6 km of the 9 km stretch will be elevated while the remaining would be underground.

CMRL officials said that average daily estimates of vehicular traffic on the Thiruvottiyur High Road, where the Metro corridor also runs, could be around 1.5 to 2 lakh a day. "The road is just a two-lane highway and when lorries and buses ply, it leads to cramping resulting in traffic snarls and delay. We expect many of these commuters to opt for the Metro," said the official.

According to field surveys carried out by CMRL, in 2011 about 3.18 lakh people plied from Washermenpet to the airport, while in 2016, it rose to 4.03 lakh. They have predicted that the numbers will go up to 5.42 lakh by 2026.

"There is a rise in people from north Chennai using the airport route. CMRL will cater to the growing number of commuters," source said.

Officials said many people in the working sector were from north Chennai and it was found that they often visited Burma Bazaar, Koyambedu Market, Parrys and the airport.

Apart from connecting to Wimco Nagar, one of the furthest parts of north Chennai, officials said CMRL feeder services would offer Metro access to places farther away such as Minjur, Manali, Ennore, Ernavoor and Kargil Nagar.

"The phase-1 stretch also has a lot of schools along the Metro lane. We found that many students would also use the Metro once schools begin," said another official.

Officials are hopeful of a good response once the line is opened but did not wish to comment on the monthly ridership targets in north Chennai, in view of the pandemic.