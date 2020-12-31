Dr Jayalal is new national president of IMA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr JA Jayalal was appointed as the new national president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the year 2020-2021 at its 95th annual national conference held recently. Dr Jayalal is the professor of surgery in Kanniyakumari Medical College. He has MBA from Canada and a PhD from Pondicherry University. He chairs the UNESCO Bioethics in India.

According to the press release, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan attended the installation ceremony. The outgoing national president Dr Rajan Sharma formally installed Dr Jayalal as the new president. Past national president Dr Ravi Whankadekar administered the oath of office to Dr Jayalal.

After Dr Ketan Desai, former president of Medical Council of India, pointed out to the health minister that the Central Government has come forward to allocate seats in professional courses for the wards of the medical martyrs and appealed to the State Government to do the same.

The health minister immediately responded saying that the proposal would be taken for consideration, the release said. Vijayabaskar also praised IMA for its cooperation with the health department even during Covid-19 crisis. The ceremony was held on Monday