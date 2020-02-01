Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman who returned from China put in isolation ward after mild fever

While 242 people are under observation across the state, those entering from Kerala also being screened.

Published: 01st February 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

A suspect identified with fever is being treated at the isolated ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital

A suspect identified with fever is being treated at the isolated ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old Chennai woman, who returned from China on Thursday, has been put under observation at an isolation ward for novel coronavirus in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after she complained of mild fever. Interestingly, she was not stopped during the screening at the airport on Thursday as she did not have any symptoms at that point.

Addressing the media, dean of Rajiv Gandhi hospital R Jayanthi said the patient, a resident of Selaiyur, is normal and stable."She was referred here from the Chromepet GH," said Jayanthi. The woman, who had visited Dongguan in South China, went to Chromepet GH on her own as she was running a mild temperature.      

Jayanthi added the patient was not stopped at the airport as symptoms were not visible then. She even passed the thermal screening. “Since the woman is normal, no bio-samples were taken for tests. She was clinically declared by physicians as coronavirus-free. However, we do not want to take any chances considering her travel history,” said Jayanthi.  

A total of 242 people across TN are under observation for novel coronavirus. Of these, only two are in hospitals -- one in Chennai and the other at Tiruvannamalai GH. The rest are in their own homes. “The situation is fully under control and there is nothing to worry,” said Public Health Director K Kolandaswamy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
virus Coronavirus Chennai coronavirus patient Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Chennai coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp