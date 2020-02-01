Chennai woman who returned from China put in isolation ward after mild fever

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old Chennai woman, who returned from China on Thursday, has been put under observation at an isolation ward for novel coronavirus in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after she complained of mild fever. Interestingly, she was not stopped during the screening at the airport on Thursday as she did not have any symptoms at that point.

Addressing the media, dean of Rajiv Gandhi hospital R Jayanthi said the patient, a resident of Selaiyur, is normal and stable."She was referred here from the Chromepet GH," said Jayanthi. The woman, who had visited Dongguan in South China, went to Chromepet GH on her own as she was running a mild temperature.

Jayanthi added the patient was not stopped at the airport as symptoms were not visible then. She even passed the thermal screening. “Since the woman is normal, no bio-samples were taken for tests. She was clinically declared by physicians as coronavirus-free. However, we do not want to take any chances considering her travel history,” said Jayanthi.

A total of 242 people across TN are under observation for novel coronavirus. Of these, only two are in hospitals -- one in Chennai and the other at Tiruvannamalai GH. The rest are in their own homes. “The situation is fully under control and there is nothing to worry,” said Public Health Director K Kolandaswamy.