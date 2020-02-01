Customs officials seize 13 wildlife species at Chennai Airport
Two Meerkat, four Fat Tail Gerbil, one Sphynx Rat, one Albino Pacman Frog, three Spider Tarantula, one Chameleon and one Green Iguana, informed the customs officials.
Published: 01st February 2020 12:32 AM | Last Updated: 01st February 2020 12:32 AM
CHENNAI: Customs at Chennai Airport seized several wildlife species illegally brought to India here on Friday.
Tamil Nadu: Customs at Chennai Airport today seized 2 Meerkat, four Fat Tail Gerbil, 1 Sphynx Rat,1 Albino Pacman Frog,3 Spider Tarantula, 1 Chameleon & one Green Iguana. One person has been detained.The seized wildlife species will be deported to Bangkok.Further probe underway. pic.twitter.com/6GKSbMNHZW— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
One person has been detained in the matter.
The seized wildlife species will be deported to Bangkok.