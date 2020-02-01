Musicians, get ready to rock on!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Exciting music, electrifying performances and unforgettable experiences, the biggest musical battle — Forum Rock On is back. Forum Rock On is a platform that provides an opportunity for competent artistes to showcase their talent and get a chance to win phenomenal prizes.

The shortlisted participants will get to perform at the prelims (Open Category) on February 13 and February 14. The grand finale will be held on February 15. Three winners will be selected for winning prizes worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Entry is free and through registration only.

A band with a minimum of two members and a maximum of eight can register for Forum Rock On. The last date of registration is February 4.

To register: https://www.eventshigh.com/detail/Chennai/f7b1adf6f506a6d51237d472506e1db3