Bumpy ride on Ennore Expressway puts North Chennai commuters at risk

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Running along the beautiful coastline, the bumpy Ennore Express Road, which is dubbed ECR of North Chennai, has made life difficult for the commuters.

The 11-km stretch from Kasimedu Harbour to Ennore is part of the Rs 600 crore Ennore-Manali Road Improvement Project (EMRIP), which includes road maintenance, expansion and improved connectivity.

Though 90% of the project that began almost a decade ago is complete on paper, there is no upkeep of the road.

Daily commuters claim potholes, the size of craters, is making life difficult and a biker could pay with his/her life even for a small mistake.

"Though it is an expressway, one can’t go beyond 40 km/h,’’ said Raghavan R. When this reporter took a ride between Kasimedu to Ennore, and back, massive potholes were seen near Kasimedu, Kaladipet stretch and KVK Kuppam stretch in Tiruvottiyur. Statistics point to around 50 accidents on this road with 19 fatalities.

"The potholes do not affect trucks as they won’t lose balance. So the trucks speed up to around 80 to 100 km/h and shift lanes dangerously. Even if bikers’ lose a little control because of the potholes, chances of death are 100%,’’ added Raghavan.

Other concerns are inadequate street lights and speed breakers at important junctions.

Starting from Kasimedu, the stretch has around 10 junctions which connect smaller vehicles from interior areas to the road.

Traffic personnel patrolling the stretch said inadequate street lights and speed breakers put people crossing the road at risk.

"The junction connecting tollgate (Sungachavadi) is very important as it connects with Tiruvottiyur High Road, but trucks and two-wheelers speed up, unmindful of pedestrians," said the personnel.

Though there are service lanes, encroachment by small shops and parking of a large number of trucks has made the service lane largely unusable.

Though NHAI maintains the road, other stakeholders of the EMRIP are Special Purpose Vehicles of Government, Chennai Harbour and Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC).

NHAI officials cited lack of funds hindering maintenance and said it will be addressed before completion of EMRIP.