Home Cities Chennai

Bumpy ride on Ennore Expressway puts North Chennai commuters at risk

Though 90% of the project that began almost a decade ago is complete on paper, there is no upkeep of the road.

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

The 11-km stretch from Kasimedu Harbour to Ennore is part of the `600 crore Ennore-Manali Road Improvement Project. (Photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Running along the beautiful coastline, the bumpy Ennore Express Road, which is dubbed ECR of North Chennai, has made life difficult for the commuters.

The 11-km stretch from Kasimedu Harbour to Ennore is part of the Rs 600 crore Ennore-Manali Road Improvement Project (EMRIP), which includes road maintenance, expansion and improved connectivity.

Though 90% of the project that began almost a decade ago is complete on paper, there is no upkeep of the road.

Daily commuters claim potholes, the size of craters, is making life difficult and a biker could pay with his/her life even for a small mistake.

"Though it is an expressway, one can’t go beyond 40 km/h,’’ said Raghavan R. When this reporter took a ride between Kasimedu to Ennore, and back, massive potholes were seen near Kasimedu, Kaladipet stretch and KVK Kuppam stretch in Tiruvottiyur. Statistics point to around 50 accidents on this road with 19 fatalities.

"The potholes do not affect trucks as they won’t lose balance. So the trucks speed up to around 80 to 100 km/h and shift lanes dangerously. Even if bikers’ lose a little control because of the potholes, chances of death are 100%,’’ added Raghavan.

Other concerns are inadequate street lights and speed breakers at important junctions.

Starting from Kasimedu, the stretch has around 10 junctions which connect smaller vehicles from interior areas to the road. 

Traffic personnel patrolling the stretch said inadequate street lights and speed breakers put people crossing the road at risk.

"The junction connecting tollgate (Sungachavadi) is very important as it connects with Tiruvottiyur High Road, but trucks and two-wheelers speed up, unmindful of pedestrians," said the personnel.

Though there are service lanes, encroachment by small shops and parking of a large number of trucks has made the service lane largely unusable.

Though NHAI maintains the road, other stakeholders of the EMRIP are Special Purpose Vehicles of Government, Chennai Harbour and Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC).

NHAI officials cited lack of funds hindering maintenance and said it will be addressed before completion of EMRIP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ennore Express Road Ennore-Manali Road Improvement Project Kasimedu Harbour
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp