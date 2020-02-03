Travel agency told to pay Rs 1.60 lakh for not refunding ticket charges for cancelled cruise trip

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum directed a travel agency to provide a compensation of Rs 1.60 lakh after it failed to refund ticket charges for a cancelled cruise between Vancouver and Alaska, in 2013.

Dr Thota Ramadass, a doctor, had booked the trip through Tirun Travel Marketing. However, he cancelled the trip due to a medical condition.

A petition filed by Ramadass said, he along with other doctors had booked a 15-day trip from September 29, 2013 by paying Rs 1.2 lakh.

Dr Ramadass submitted before the trip he underwent a medical check-up in Apollo Hospital and he was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, diabetes and the cardiologist said felt it was not wise for him to travel.

He contacted the agency to cancel his trip and for refund.

Despite several communications, the agency failed to respond and Ramadoss filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) seeking compensation of Rs 3 lakh.

Denying the allegations, the travel agency submitted that cancellation policy of Celebrity Cruises Inc, a subsidiary of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, said that the India representative would not be entitled to any refund for cancellation effected five days before the trip.

The forum directed a refund Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony with Rs 10,000.