Home Cities Chennai

Newly appointed CBIC chairman has Chennai connections

His wife hails from Kannur and he has two daughters who are working in Chennai.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ajit Kumar, the new Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, has Chennai link as he was the Principal Chief Commissioner of GST Zone for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs zones in Chennai prior to his posting. In his 36-year career, Ajit Kumar, a 1984 batch IRS officer and an alumni of Rashtriya Military School, has worked in many capacities in the department including the Directorate of Vigilance at New Delhi, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Mumbai, a release stated.  

Son of an army officer, he hails from Calicut, Kerala and joined the Customs department in the year 1984. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Certificate for his work in the year 1991 by the CBEC.  He has worked in many Customs and Central Excise formations and also in Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Directorate of Vigilance, Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Systems. 

He was honoured with the Presidential Award for Distinguished Record of Service in 2005. As Chief Commissioner Chennai Customs Zone (2017-19), he initiated many trade facilitation measures and received two major awards. These include Exim Service Award for Trade Facilitation instituted by the Tamil Chamber of Commerce from Vice President of India, South East Air Cargo Conclave Award as ‘Trade Facilitator of the Year’ during the year 2018.

He was also honoured with World Customs Organisation (WCO) Certificate of Merit on the occasion of the International Customs Day, 2019. He was nominated as a Subject Expert by the Union Public Service Commission.  His wife hails from Kannur and he has two daughters who are working in Chennai.

AWARDS & ACCOLADES
Meritorious Service Certificate (1991), Presidential Award (2005), Exim Service Award& SE Air Cargo Concalve Award (2018)

Newly appointed chairman of Central Board for Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC), M Ajit Kumar, is a 1984 batch IRS officer, an alumnus of Rashtriya Military School. He has also worked in many capacities inthe department including Directorate of Vigilance at New Delhi, Directorate ofRevenue Intelligence at Mumbai | Express

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp