Newly appointed CBIC chairman has Chennai connections

CHENNAI: Ajit Kumar, the new Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, has Chennai link as he was the Principal Chief Commissioner of GST Zone for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs zones in Chennai prior to his posting. In his 36-year career, Ajit Kumar, a 1984 batch IRS officer and an alumni of Rashtriya Military School, has worked in many capacities in the department including the Directorate of Vigilance at New Delhi, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Mumbai, a release stated.

Son of an army officer, he hails from Calicut, Kerala and joined the Customs department in the year 1984. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Certificate for his work in the year 1991 by the CBEC. He has worked in many Customs and Central Excise formations and also in Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Directorate of Vigilance, Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Systems.

He was honoured with the Presidential Award for Distinguished Record of Service in 2005. As Chief Commissioner Chennai Customs Zone (2017-19), he initiated many trade facilitation measures and received two major awards. These include Exim Service Award for Trade Facilitation instituted by the Tamil Chamber of Commerce from Vice President of India, South East Air Cargo Conclave Award as ‘Trade Facilitator of the Year’ during the year 2018.

He was also honoured with World Customs Organisation (WCO) Certificate of Merit on the occasion of the International Customs Day, 2019. He was nominated as a Subject Expert by the Union Public Service Commission. His wife hails from Kannur and he has two daughters who are working in Chennai.

AWARDS & ACCOLADES

Meritorious Service Certificate (1991), Presidential Award (2005), Exim Service Award& SE Air Cargo Concalve Award (2018)

