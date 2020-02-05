Alandur foot overbridge open to public

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A foot overbridge on GST Road in Alandur was thrown open to the public by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday. As there is only one entry/exit point for the metro station, a long-pending demand was to construct an overbridge. Alandur metro sees a footfall of more than 4,000 on an average daily.

Passengers were finding it difficult to cross the busy GST Road to access the bus stop. A poorly-lit and badly maintained subway, 50m away from the station, was the only option, but most women avoided using it in evenings.

“It is impossible to cross the road during peak hours. Men easily wade through traffic, jump over the median to reach the other side. But, women cannot do that as the median is quite high. Because of this, many get off at the next stop, St Thomas Mount instead of Alandur,” said S Shwetha, a regular commuter.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority funded the FOB which was built by metro rail at a cost of Rs 9.7 crore.