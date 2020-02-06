CPCB slaps show cause on thermal power station

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a show cause notice to TANGEDCO’s North Chennai Thermal Power Station-II for continuous non-compliance of emission norms. The Union Environment Ministry on December 11, 2017, had given three directions to the power plant under Section 5 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which includes installation of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) by December 31, 2019, in Unit-1, so as to comply to sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission limit; installation of low nitrogen oxide (NOx) burners; and limit particulate matter immediately by retrofitting Electrostatic Precipitators.

However, during the last periodic review on December 30, 2019, the CPCB found that the North Chennai Thermal Power Station had failed to comply with directions issued, thereby impacting ambient air quality around the plant. “The power plant has been given an opportunity to respond to the notice within 15 days, failing which action as deemed fit will be taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” CPCB Chairman SPS Parihar said. Besides the North Chennai power station, 14 other coal-based power plants were also issued similar notices, which includes five from Haryana, three from Punjab, two each in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vikram Kapur, Chairman, TANGEDCO, told Express that steps are being taken to finish the retrofitting of emission cut equipment before 2022. “Consultants have been appointed and Detailed Project Reports are being prepared. Work order will be issued shortly.”