Home Cities Chennai

Grievances go unheard among dozen line departments in Perumbakkam

Mismanagement of grievance-redressal systems irks evicted families at Perumbakkam 
Residents, activists call for a localised coordination committee

Published: 06th February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: From civic infrastructure, health and electricity to child care, education, ration and water resources, there are a dozen line departments in Perumbakkam Slum Boards. However, due to lack of a centralised grievance redressal mechanism for complaints and a coordination committee, residents run from pillar to post to get access to basic amenities. 

As per official records, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) gets about a hundred complaints on various issues every day. Some are written complaints while the majority remain oral. Due to the presence of various line departments and lack of coordination for grievance redressal, residents said, the officials either pass the buck among different departments and complaints go unheard. “When the school compound walls were broken and toilets were in bad shape, we raised a complaint with TNSCB. They told us to share it with the school principal, who in turn told us to go back to TNSCB. They took our complaints but it has been pushed under the carpet,” said Sarala G*, a resident, whose son studies in class 10.

Though the TNSCB has set up an office for grievance redressal in block 9, residents said that it was only for dysfunctional escalators or lack of water supply. “Even in this office, they allow us to file the complaints but it is not attended to or solved,” added Sarala. Apart from this, many senior citizens and widows have faced problems in transferring bank accounts and getting pension.

Photos for representation 


Venkatesan R*, another resident, said, running pillar to post to the TNSCB office and city District Collectorate was a taxing experience.  “As most residents here are not educated, they do not know how to transfer bank accounts from the home branch and withdraw money,” he said, adding that there has to be a regular grievance meeting.

The United Nations guidelines for evictions suggests that competent state authority, even after evictions, must continue to monitor and aid residents with legal and expert assistance for the welfare of evicted people. However, here, residents are left in the lurch with little to no help, claim the evicted families. 

To ensure that all the line departments work as a cooperative system and are kept aware of the issues, the then Principal Secretary and Corporation Commissioner in 2015 chaired a joint review meeting for Kannagi Nagar tenements. In the meeting, officials from various departments, including CMWSSB, TNSCB, Chennai Corporation, MTC, Women Development Corporation, and NGOs participated. However, in recent times, no such meetings have been conducted nor a social impact assessment has been done.


Social activist Vanessa Peter of Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities said that there must be local-level coordination among various line departments for schemes and welfare to reach people. “The complaints vary in nature and a coordination committee at the local level should be convened every month with the participation of residents for grievance redressal,” she said, 

When Express contacted TNSCB, the officials said that every time residents filed a complaint, if it was under their jurisdiction, it was attended to. “For other departments, we pass the complaints to them. Assistant engineers in the tenements are always reachable,” said a TNSCB official. (* Names changed on request)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government departments corruption Perumbakkam Evictions Grievance Redressal
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp