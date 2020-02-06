Kolams to adorn Metro Station

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

Chennai Metro Rail Limited in association with Mohan Foundation will be conducting a rangoli competition on February 8 from 2 pm to 6 pm at Shenoy Nagar Metro Station (Street Level).

Mohan Foundation is completing 22 years of its service to patients suffering from end-stage organ failure, by providing the gift of life through organ donations.

The rangoli competition is being conducted as an ode to the importance of organ donation. The competition aims at creating awareness on organ donation and will also be acknowledging those who have donated their organs. The competition has been titled ‘Azhiyadha kolangal’. Mohan Foundation has trained hundreds of transplant coordinators who have been acting as catalysts in saving over 8,000 lives through organ/tissue donations. For details, call: 26447000